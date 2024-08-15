Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGEN. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Precigen has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,632.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

