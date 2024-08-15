Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 16.8 %

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

