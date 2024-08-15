Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

