ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

