ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.37. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 37,679,556 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

