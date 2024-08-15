Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

KEY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.