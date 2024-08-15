QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jagdeep Singh Sells 192,270 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,057,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18.

On Monday, July 8th, Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $570,850.56.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50.

On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.