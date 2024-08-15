Ralph E. Faison Purchases 8,842 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

