Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 5.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 618,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,872,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Redfin Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $926.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

