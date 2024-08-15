Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 171,339 Shares

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 171,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $238,161.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

RPHM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.