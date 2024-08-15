Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,819,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,298,722 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

