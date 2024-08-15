Robert W. Baird Lowers Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $13.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

TITN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

