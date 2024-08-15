ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 85,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 72,504 shares.The stock last traded at $52.69 and had previously closed at $52.21.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.