Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.25. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 2,153,887 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLB. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

