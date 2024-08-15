Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

