SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.79.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,536.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 857,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SEA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

