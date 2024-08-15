Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.30

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £160.10 million, a PE ratio of 613.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($12.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 814.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 749.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

