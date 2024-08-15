Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 250,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,922,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

