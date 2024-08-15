Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Rises By 184.7%

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the July 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCAT opened at $15.91 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.65%.

