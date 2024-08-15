Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Increases By 183.7%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on FEIM

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 2.8 %

FEIM stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

Frequency Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.