Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Grows By 184.9%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 184.9% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

