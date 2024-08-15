Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Expands By 166.7%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRLGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scully Royalty stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

