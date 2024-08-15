SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE SRV.UN opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The stock has a market cap of C$106.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lembit Janes acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00. 28.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

