Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 154.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 96.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.