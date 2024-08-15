Spencer Doran Hole Sells 5,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMRC stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

