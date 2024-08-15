Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stake Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

