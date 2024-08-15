Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $19.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
