Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

