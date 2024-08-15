Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $41.04

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $40.18. Surmodics shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 146,519 shares.

SRDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

