Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,578,600 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the July 15th total of 961,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takashimaya Price Performance

Takashimaya stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Takashimaya has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Takashimaya shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 29th.

About Takashimaya

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

