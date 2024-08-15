Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average of $182.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.