TMX Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

X opened at C$42.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.92. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.32 and a 52-week high of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.44.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

