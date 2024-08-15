Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane Sells 1,400 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total value of C$169,750.00.

Jennifer Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total value of C$123,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$122.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$122.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.20. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIH. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

