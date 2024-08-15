Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Matthew L. Rubin Sells 540 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $262.29 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

