UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 1,083 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,245,872.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $314.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.36. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $335.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

