Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 182,472 shares.The stock last traded at $120.56 and had previously closed at $120.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after buying an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

