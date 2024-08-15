Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

VO stock opened at $246.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

