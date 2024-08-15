Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

