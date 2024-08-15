Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

