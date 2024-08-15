Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CFO Shubham Maheshwari Acquires 10,000 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shubham Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Shubham Maheshwari acquired 9,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $98,896.86.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $474.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Varex Imaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $94,000.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.