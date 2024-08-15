Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 135,913 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Viant Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $615.27 million, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Further Reading

