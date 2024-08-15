Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

