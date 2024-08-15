Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 16.4 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.