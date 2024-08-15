Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director J Matthew Singleton Sells 20,786 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

