Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director J Matthew Singleton Sells 20,786 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
VKTX opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.