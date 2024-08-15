Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.41% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. The firm has a market cap of $905.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.