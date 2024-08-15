Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 6.3% Higher

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.60. 367,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,285,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Wayfair Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,102 shares of company stock worth $2,644,559 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

