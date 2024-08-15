Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,103 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

IYH stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

