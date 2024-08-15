Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,244 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after buying an additional 187,022 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after buying an additional 338,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

