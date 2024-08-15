Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,966 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

