Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,890 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

O stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.